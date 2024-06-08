Live
Tough fight witnessed in Graduate MLC by poll for Nalgonda-Khammam- Warangal constituency election
- Ruling party cnadidate Teenmar Mallanna won by about 20000 votes
- Mallanna realized his dream of MLC in third attempt
Nalgonda, June 7: Neck and neck fight witnessed in MLC by poll for Nalgonda- Khammam- Warangal constituency. BRS candidate Anugula Rakesh Reddy gave tough competition against congress candidate Teenmar Mallana. Victory of the candidate was decided through second preference as none of the contestants got required votes in first preference.
Eventhough, Mallanna got a majority of 18000 after completion of counting of first preference votes. Share of votes carried out more or less equal to them till elimination of 48 candidates during the counting of votes of second preference of votes.Victory favored congress candidate Teenmar Mallanna during the elimination of BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy by 20000 votes.
Mallanna reached the required votes of 1,55 ,000 during the elimination of BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy. Political pandits opined BRS Rakesh Reddy’s defeat as defeat in victory . Teenmar Mallanna realized his dream of becoming MLC in his third attempt as a ruling party candidate. At the same time , discussions are going on over the victory of congress MP candidates in Nalgonda ,Khammam and Warangal districts with record majorities and over winning of by poll of Graduate MLC for Nalgonda-Khammam- Warangal constituency with slight margin.
BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy has thanked the party cadre. leaders and graduates who supported him gave a tough fight to the ruling party. He said he got 1.35 ,000 votes and stated that even though he is not going to legislative council after losing the election , but assured to fight for unemployed graduates in the public -domain.