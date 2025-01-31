Tourism in for boost in Khammam district

Khammam : District Collector Muzammil Khan said that planned steps should be taken for the development of tourist areas in the district.

On Thursday, the Collector reviewed the steps being taken for the development of tourist areas in the district with relevant officials, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Dr P Sreeja and Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Agastya at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

The development plans of various tourist areas like Nelakondapalli Buddhist Stupa, Paleru Lake, Khammam Fort, Puligundala Project, Velugumatla Urban Park, etc. were discussed at length in the review on eco-tourism.

The District Forest Officer gave a Power Point presentation explaining the development work undertaken at various tourist areas in the district and the current status. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Muzammil Khan said that steps should be taken for the development of the district in terms of tourism, especially for the development of eco-tourism in Khammam district.

He said that steps should be taken for the development of a 40-foot road at Velugumatla Urban Park. He said that there should be a parking area and no plastic should be allowed inside. He said that Velugumatla Urban Park should be made plastic-free and that there should be no plastic in the canteen inside.

He said that steps should be taken for the development of a play area and boating area for children in Velugumatla Urban Park. He said that a road should be constructed inside the park. The Collector said that the work to create a campsite in Puligonda should be completed and an eco-tourism trip should be organized.

Signboards should be set up at Velugumatla Urban Park and Puligonda tourist areas, boards should be set up explaining the routes to these, and widespread publicity should be given.

The Collector instructed the officials to make a new logo and tagline to brand the tourist areas and eco-tourism of Khammam district. The Collector suggested that the forest park and cottage development work at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Jamalapuram should be completed as per the orders of the Deputy CM as soon as possible.

The Collector said that steps should be taken after discussing with the people for the construction of the ropeway at Khammam Fort. He said that a parking area should be identified 500 km away from the ropeway.