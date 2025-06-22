TPCC chief addresses local body elections, says cabinet will take decision

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has stated that no decisions regarding local body elections have yet been made. He indicated that a conclusive decision will be reached following discussions in the cabinet. Goud reaffirmed that there is no possibility of reversing the stance on the Banakacharla issue.

In a broader context, Goud also made comments on the instances of phone tapping involving senior Congress leaders and prominent industrialists. He urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to disclose the identities of those whose communications were intercepted.

Mahesh Goud said that those involved in phone tapping case will have to face legal repercussions.