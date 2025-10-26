TPCC chief express confident of Jubilee Hills by-election victory

Mahesh Kumar Goud, President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), expressed confidence in the potential victory of the Congress candidate, Naveen Yadav, in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Goud stated that the Congress party is set to secure a substantial majority, highlighting the government's ongoing welfare schemes benefiting approximately 46,000 households in the Jubilee Hills area.

Despite the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) winning the constituency for the past decade, Goud asserted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has consistently faced allegations of vote manipulation. He underscored the Congress party's commitment to development and welfare initiatives as a source of strength in the electoral battle.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Goud noted that the Congress high command is closely monitoring political developments in the state. “The chapter of quarrels between ministers is over. It is essential for leaders to communicate responsibly,” he remarked, in reference to a recent dispute involving Konda Surekha and Kadiyam Srihari. He characterised the situation as a “communication gap” exacerbated by police actions, confirming that a report on the matter has been submitted to the high command.

In a strategic move, Goud mentioned that certain MLAs may assume responsibilities within the District Congress Committees (DCCs). He revealed that Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife has expressed interest in the role of DCC president. Goud noted the importance of MLAs taking on these responsibilities without being perceived as holding multiple positions, asserting a rule that prohibits individuals from occupying two roles simultaneously.