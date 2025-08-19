TPCC chief flays centre over urea supply to Telangana, urges to take necessary steps

Mahesh Kumar Goud, the Chief of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), has strongly condemned the Indian government for failing to provide the necessary urea supplies to Telangana. Speaking at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Goud accused the Centre of attempting to undermine the state and behaving unfairly towards Congress-ruled states.

Goud highlighted that Congress MPs from Telangana are actively protesting in Parliament regarding the urea shortage, with support from prominent party figures, including Priyanka Gandhi. He noted the ongoing farmer protests, emphasising the critical need for urea and urging the Centre to fulfil its commitments to the state.

The TPCC Chief also mentioned that both Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao have reached out to the Centre through letters expressing their concerns over the issue. Goud remarked that the government's discrimination against Telangana is detrimental to the principles of democracy.

In addition, Goud expressed his approval of the India Alliance's decision to nominate Justice Sudarshan Reddy as the Vice Presidential candidate, praising him as a symbol of ethics and honesty. He conveyed his satisfaction at the selection of such a distinguished individual for the role.