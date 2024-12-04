  • Menu
TPCC chief urged to give Cabinet berth to Sampath Kumar

Alampur Youth Congress President Jogula Ravi, along with other leaders, made a heartfelt appeal to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud to provide a deserving ministerial position to former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar.

Gadwal: Alampur Youth Congress President Jogula Ravi, along with other leaders, made a heartfelt appeal to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud to provide a deserving ministerial position to former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar.

The request was made during the visit of Goud to the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur. Ravi highlighted the backwardness of the Alampur constituency and emphasized the need for focused development. He pointed out that with the establishment of a people’s government under the Congress, steps should be taken to address the constituency’s long-standing issues and ensure its progress.

Ravi urged the TPCC President to support Alampur’s ‘beloved son,’ Dr Kumar, by securing him a rightful place in the cabinet. He expressed confidence that Sampath Kumar’s leadership and vision would drive significant development in Alampur, which has long been regarded as a backward taluka.

