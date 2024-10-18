TPCC deflates BRS charges, invites Group-I reps for talks

Hyderabad: To counter BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s meeting with Group-I aspirants, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar invited their representatives and assured to resolve their concerns by speaking to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the top officials.

Amidst demonstrations being taken up by the aspirants at different locations demanding postponement of the ‘Mains’, the PCC president has invited them to Gandhi Bhavan to reassure and discuss the available options. Trying to restore their confidence in the government, he also affirmed that their concerns will be brought to the attention of the higher officials dealing with the matter.

Later, briefing media persons, the PCC president countering KTR’s stance over the issue dared him to release white paper on posts the BRS regime has created. “During the past ten years, how many jobs did you create for unemployed youth? It did not even cross 30,000 or 40,000. But we have given away 50,000 jobs. You and your father have pushed the State into bankruptcy and kept a debt of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Despite all this, the government is ensuring the State thrives,” he emphasised.

Questioning the seriousness of the BRS and BJP, the PCC chief held that the Congress remained committed to providing jobs to the unemployed youth of the State. As part of providing opportunities to all, it was also undertaking the caste survey. “Your government has undertaken the exercise of Samagra Kutumba survey, whose details are yet to be made public. But unlike you, we are serious about surveys; hence, the BC survey will be undertaken,” he added.