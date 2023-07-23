TPCC to take up Bus Yatra in August

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee is contemplating to start a bus yatra from August 15. The bus yatra route will be planned covering all Assembly constituencies. In the first phase 10 senior leaders are likely to take up the yatra.



This decision was taken at the meeting of the political affairs committee of the TPCC held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of the party state in charge Manikrao Thakre.

The party strategist Sunil Kanugolu is learnt to have a given a 30 minute power point presentation on the bus yatra and the five issues the party leaders need to take to the people. They include gas cylinder for Rs 500, two lakh jobs, waiving off farmers loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh per farmer, Rs 5 lakhs to construct own house.

He also gave a list of those who are willing to join the party, how it could help the Congress party, the possible dissension from those who have been in the party for long etc. Other issues that were discussed were BC declaration and minority declaration.

Meanwhile, the followers of party senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar held protest at Gandhi Bhavan as their leader was not accommodated in any of the committees. Thakre and other leaders are said to have spoken to Prabhakar and assured to resolve the issue soon.

It has also been decided that Priyanka Gandhi will address public meeting at Mahabubnagar on July 30