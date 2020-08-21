TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy expresses grief over power plant mishap

Hyderabad: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed grief over the tragic accident at Srisailam power plant in Nagarkurnool district where nine employees were found dead following a fire mishap.

In a media statement, while expressing shock over the accident he termed this as one of the worst tragedies of the nation in the recent times and sought thorough probe into the events which led to the accident in which engineers and other staff lost their lives.

"Scores who had bright future lost their lives in the tragic incident. Since it happened due to government's negligence each of the deceased should be provided an exgratia of Rs 1 crore and ensure that this kind of accidents do not take place in future. My heartfelt condolences the families of the deceased," Uttam said.