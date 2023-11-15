Trade unions pledge support to BRS

Hyderabad: Representatives of 44 registered trade unions of workers from the un-organised sector and those engaged on contract in different service segments on Tuesday adopted a resolution unanimously declaring their support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The trade union leaders, who took part in a meeting organised by the BRS KarmikaVibhagam, the TU wing of the ruling party, pledged support to ensure a hat-trick win for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Addressing the meeting, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the government had given a 30 percent pay hike to contract workers engaged in different departments on a par with government staff. ‘The CM had implemented a slew of measures benefitting contract workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and home guards during the last nine and a half years’.

He assured a further hike due for workers of different sectors. ‘The BRS is all set to romp home with an overwhelming mandate’, he said, also assuring the workers in the automobile sector that a transport board would be constituted soon.

Rao said the government had extended all support to workers engaged in implementation of the mid-day meal scheme. Their remuneration was also enhanced by the State. He called upon workers to come together to expose the Centre’s anti-worker and anti-employee policies. The quarterly tax was scrapped by the BRS benefitting workers in the auto sector.

The government employees in the State were being paid the highest salaries compared to those in Gujarat and Karnataka. The remuneration of home guards in State was also enhanced. The government had taken all steps to ensure job security, Rao added.