Traffic cops on the prowl to rein in rogue drivers

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have ramped up enforcing traffic regulations by targeting vehicles lacking proper number plates. Their intensified efforts include a special drive against drunk driving, as well as cracking down on riders without helmets, those driving on the wrong side, and vehicles equipped with modified silencers, among other traffic offences.

In response to recent road accidents, the traffic police have started a special drive to catch rash drivers and people breaking traffic rules. The Tri-Commissionerate – Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda—intensified the drive against the traffic violations and focused on improving traffic flow and discipline across the city.

According to police, the Hyderabad city police so far this year have caught 52,080 drunk drivers, and in the last three months, 824 drunk drivers have been sentenced to imprisonment from one to ten days, and 227 drunk drivers have been sentenced to do social service for two days.

Further, 99 driving licences were also suspended for two to six months by the RTO based on the orders of Magistrates. The courts have also imposed a fine of Rs 2,87,20,600 on all the violators.

Moreover, police cracked down on overspeeding with advanced laser speed guns and booked over 1,300 offenders in just two weeks. Daily violations range from 100 to 150, with a focus on hotspots like KBR Park and Jubilee Hills to ensure road safety.

Cyberabad traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunken driving test and apprehended hundreds of motorists, especially on weekends. Police apprehended 193 offenders, including 160 two-wheelers, six three-wheelers, and 27 cars this weekend. Police also conducted checks on irregular number plates, took action against the drunk drivers, wrong-route helmetless, among others.

Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police Joel Davis highlighted the steps being taken to improve traffic flow. He assessed daily traffic patterns in peak and non-peak hours, including road widening and infrastructure enhancements, removal of obstructions and encroachments, introduction of digital signboards, deployment of additional traffic forces, and recovery of pending challans.

Moreover, the Cyberabad traffic volunteers also performed the street play ‘Sadak pe Suraksha—Humari Suraksha’ and educated motorists about traffic rules, wearing seat belts and helmets, cell phone driving, and adhering to speed limits.

Similarly, the Rachakonda police over the past few weeks registered various cases, especially on modified silencers. In a strong statement aimed at curbing the violation, traffic authorities have taken decisive action by demolishing nearly 1,000 seized silencers a few months ago.

A police officer said, “The usage of aftermarket silencers has become a significant concern for city residents, as the deafening noise emitted from these modified devices poses a severe nuisance, particularly during nighttime. Complaints have poured in from various quarters, highlighting the disturbance faced by children, senior citizens, and patients due to the incessant racket.”

The tri-Commissionerate traffic police have been organising educational camps to raise awareness about traffic safety. They are also using social media to inform people about the importance of following traffic rules.