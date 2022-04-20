Traffic curbs for 45 days at Rasooplura for SNDP work

Hyderabad: The traffic police have placed certain restrictions in the surrounding areas for 45 days starting from Thursday in view of the Strategic Nala Development Programme of remodelling of bridge on the Picket Nala at Karachi Bakery, Rasooplura, on SP Road and at Minister Road.

Traffic from CTO Junction towards Rasooplura Junction should take left turn at Hanuman Temple bylane (near YatriNivas) towards PG Road, Food World, right turn to Ramgopalpet PS, Minster Road and proceed towards Rasooplura T Junction. Vehicles from KIMS towards Rasooplura T Junction will not be allowed to take right turn, opposite New Ramgopalpet PS, towards Sindhi Colony and PG Road.

Traffic from Begumpet flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at Rasooplura T Junction towards KIMS and will be allowed to proceed to CTO Junction, Secunderabad. The stretch between Hanuman Temple towards Food World, Ramgopalpet PS and Rasooplura T Junction has been strictly notified as one way.

Goods and transport vehicles, private buses, school/college buses from Secunderabad towards Somajiguda are not permitted and they should take alternative routes. Citizens and ambulances intending to go to KIMS may take following routes:

From Punjagutta side: Greenlands, Begumpet flyover, CTO flyover, 'U' turn under the flyover, Hanuman Temple lane, Food World, Ramgopalpet PS left turn, KIMS. They can also proceed towards Punjagutta 'X' Road, Khairatabad Junction, Khairtabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, Minister Road and KIMS.

From Secunderabad side: CTO Junction, Paradise, Ranigunj Junction right turn, Minister Road, KIMS.

From Koti, MJ Market and Mehdipatnam side: Ambedkar statue, Tank Bund, Ranigunj Junction left turn, Minister Road, KIMS or Buddha Bhavan, NallaguttaRuB, Minister Road and KIMS.