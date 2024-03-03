Traffic restrictions imposed ahead of PM Modi's Adilabad visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Adilabad on Monday for the inauguration of various development projects in the district. Chief MinisterRevanth Reddy will also be participating in the program alongside the Prime Minister. In anticipation of Modi's visit, the police have implemented traffic restrictions in Adilabad, particularly around the Indira Stadium where the assembly will take place.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and security during the Prime Minister's visit, traffic restrictions have been put in place. Traffic has been diverted from Kachkanti to Adilabad town, with the road redirected from the old Satnala road to Adilabad. Residents of KRK Colony are advised to take an alternate route towards Tirumala Petrol Station via Mavala Police Station to access the town.

Additionally, the police have prohibited the use of drones in and around assembly halls, helipads, and other specified areas in the town on Sundays and Mondays. For those traveling to the Prime Minister's House, two-wheelers, autos, and cars are instructed to park at designated locations such as Mathura Ginning and Gautam Model School at Vinayaka Chowk. Buses arriving for the meeting are directed to park at the local diet college grounds, Ramlila grounds, and opposite TTDC.

These measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of all attendees and to facilitate the smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremonies and related events during the Prime Minister's visit to Adilabad.