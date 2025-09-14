Live
Traffic restrictions imposed amid Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad
Hyderabad police have implemented traffic restrictions across the city in light of the Milad-un-Nabi procession, which will remain in effect until 8 pm this evening. The areas affected include Falaknuma, Charminar, Medina Junction, Usman Ganj, MJ Market Junction, and Nampally T Junction. Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes during this period.
Additionally, authorities have cautioned participants in the procession against performing dangerous bike stunts. In a related announcement, the Archaeological Survey of India has declared that tourist attractions in the Old City will be closed for the occasion.
Furthermore, Muslim religious leaders have confirmed that celebrations originally scheduled for the 5th of this month have been postponed today, following government instructions in light of the Ganesh immersion festivities.