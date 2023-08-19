Live
Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid inauguration of steel bridge
Amid inauguration of steel bridge at Indira Park in Hyderabad by BRS working president and Minister KTR, traffic restrictions have been imposed between Katta Maisamma temple in Loyal Tank Bund and RTC crossroads. These restrictions will be in effect from 9 am to 12 noon and motorists are advised to take alternative routes, as traffic will be diverted from Telugu Thalla flyover to Indira Park towards X-road.
The vehicles will have to go towards Lower Tankbund, MMRV Office, Swimming Pool, and Indira Park X Road at the Katta Maisamma Temple. Similarly, vehicles coming from RTC crossroads towards Katta Maisamma temple will also be diverted, with vehicles being routed towards Banda Maisamma, Swimming Pool, Tehsildar Office, Lower Tankbund, and Indira Park X Road.
Additionally, Ministers KTR and Harish Rao will be distributing subsidy cheques to minority beneficiaries at LB Stadium. Consequently, traffic restrictions will be in place near the stadium from 11 am to 5 pm.
Due to potential traffic congestion, it is advisable to avoid using the junctions in the vicinity of LB Stadium during these times. Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.