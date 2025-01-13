Traffic restrictions placed for international kite festival

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police issued a traffic restriction in view of the International Kite and Sweet Festival-2025 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. The restrictions will be placed from January 13 to 15. According to the police, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted on a need basis. The traffic coming from Rotary ‘X’ Road intending to go SBH will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower and from Rasoolpura intending to go Plaza will be diverted at CTO ‘X’ roads towards Balamrai. The motorists coming from Picket intending to go SBH and Tivoli will be diverted at SweekarUpkaar towards YMCA and from NCC intending to go towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Brookbond.

The Parade Ground Gate no 01 and East Gate will be allocated for General public entry.

The general public are requested to avoid roads from Begumpet, Secunderabad Parade Grounds and traffic congestion is expected at surrounding roads of Parade Ground, Further roads between Tivoli ‘X’ roads to Plaza ‘X’ roads will be closed. Traffic congestion is expected at the junctions Alugadda ‘X’ roads, Sangeeth, YMCA, Patny, SBH, Plaza, CTO, Brookbond, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund and Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise. The police requested to avoid RP Road and SD Road as well.

The police advised that the general passengers who are intending to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station and by RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are requested to start early to reach Railway station in time and also advised to utilise the Metro Rail Service. Public coming for International Kite and Sweet Festival can park their vehicles Inside Parade Ground East Gate Parking, Inside Parade Ground West Gate Parking Right side (VIP Parking), Cantonment Play Ground, Gymkhana Ground and Bison polo ground. The police appealed to follow traffic updates on our social media platform@Hyderabad Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, and call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.