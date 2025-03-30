Tragedy in Sangareddy District: Mother Poisons Three Children Before Attempting Suicide

Sangareddy: A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district, where a mother poisoned her three children before attempting to take her own life. The tragic event has left the community in shock.

According to reports, the mother, identified as Rajitha, mixed poison in food and fed it to her children. The three young victims succumbed to the poisoning, while Rajitha was found unconscious. She was immediately rushed to Beeramguda Hospital, where her condition remains critical.

The exact reasons behind this extreme act are yet to be determined. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, seeking to understand the circumstances that led to this devastating tragedy.