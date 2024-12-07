Live
- MoS Defence gets Rs 50 lakh extortion threat; probe underway
- MUDA case: Petitioner Krishna alleges Advocate General protecting accused
- Pope not to visit India in 2025: MoS George Kurian
- 'Vote-Jihad' scam: ED seizes Rs 13.5 crore after multiple raids in Mumbai, Ahmedabad
- Australia to play three-match Test series in the West Indies next year, says Nick Hockley
- Chandrababu visits Bapatla Municipal High School, inspects infrastructure
- MBBS seats rise to 1,18,137, medical colleges surge to 780 in 2024: Centre
- Nothing Brings Back the Iconic Snake Game: How to Download and Play
- Kejriwal accuses Centre of 'ruining' Delhi following Shahdara shooting
- U19 Asia Cup: Ruthless India to face dominant Bangladesh in final
Just In
Tragic Accident: Five Hyderabad Youths Die on Way to Weekend Party in Yadadri
"Five Hyderabad youths tragically die in a car accident while on their way to a weekend party in Yadadri district."
A fatal road accident occurred near Jalalpur in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. A car lost control and plunged into a pond at around 4:30 am on Saturday, resulting in the death of five youths. The police recovered their bodies from the pond.
The deceased have been identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamsi, Balu, and Vinay, all residents of RTC Colony in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. The bodies have been shifted to the Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital.
At the time of the accident, there were six people in the car. A man named Manikanta Yadav managed to escape unhurt by breaking the car windows. The group was traveling from Hyderabad to Bhoodan Pochampally. All the deceased were aged between 20 and 21.
Preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred under the influence of alcohol. The group is reported to have left their homes on Friday night. The Bhoodan Pochampally police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed investigation.
Villagers Protest
Villagers from Jalalpur protested at the accident site, demanding that warning signs be installed at the dangerous curve. The protest caused a traffic standstill on both sides of the road.