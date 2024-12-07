Tragic Accident: Five Hyderabad Youths Die on Way to Weekend Party in Yadadri

A fatal road accident occurred near Jalalpur in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. A car lost control and plunged into a pond at around 4:30 am on Saturday, resulting in the death of five youths. The police recovered their bodies from the pond.

The deceased have been identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamsi, Balu, and Vinay, all residents of RTC Colony in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. The bodies have been shifted to the Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital.

At the time of the accident, there were six people in the car. A man named Manikanta Yadav managed to escape unhurt by breaking the car windows. The group was traveling from Hyderabad to Bhoodan Pochampally. All the deceased were aged between 20 and 21.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred under the influence of alcohol. The group is reported to have left their homes on Friday night. The Bhoodan Pochampally police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed investigation.

Villagers Protest

Villagers from Jalalpur protested at the accident site, demanding that warning signs be installed at the dangerous curve. The protest caused a traffic standstill on both sides of the road.