Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Women from Telangana

Four women from the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Devada-Sondo.

According to local residents and family members, Zakir, a resident of Nizamuddin Colony in Kagaznagar town, had taken his family to a hospital in Nagpur for medical treatment, accompanied by several relatives. During their return journey in the early hours of Wednesday, their car reportedly went out of control and plunged from a bridge.

As a result of the crash, Zakir's wife, Salma Begum, his daughter, Shabreen, and two relatives, Afgha Begum and Sahara, were killed. Two others involved in the accident are in critical condition and have been transferred to a private hospital in Chandrapur for treatment.