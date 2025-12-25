  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Women from Telangana

  • Created On:  25 Dec 2025 1:50 PM IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Women from Telangana
X

Four women from the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Devada-Sondo.

According to local residents and family members, Zakir, a resident of Nizamuddin Colony in Kagaznagar town, had taken his family to a hospital in Nagpur for medical treatment, accompanied by several relatives. During their return journey in the early hours of Wednesday, their car reportedly went out of control and plunged from a bridge.

As a result of the crash, Zakir's wife, Salma Begum, his daughter, Shabreen, and two relatives, Afgha Begum and Sahara, were killed. Two others involved in the accident are in critical condition and have been transferred to a private hospital in Chandrapur for treatment.

Tags

Kumuram BheemAsifabadTragedyRoad AccidentFatal CarCrash News
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Shibani Akhtar twins with hubby Farhan Akhtar as they celebrate the most beautiful time of the year

Shibani Akhtar twins with hubby Farhan Akhtar as they celebrate the most beautiful time of the year

National News

More
Share it
X