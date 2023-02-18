Train your ministers at least to tell the same lie: KTR to Modi

Hyderabad: IT and MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao came down heavily upon the Union Ministers accusing them of spreading lies in the matter of allocation of medical colleges to the Telangana State.

KTR took to Twitter and said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could not answer the questions raised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the economic situation of the country and hence resorted to lies.

He ridiculed that three Union Ministers were telling three different lies about the medical college issue. He advised the ministers to at least say the same lie. He further asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to train his colleagues to say the lies that could be digested. He Tweeted, "Modiji…at least give training to all your ministers to tell the same lie."

He accused the Central Ministers of speaking blatant lies and making contradictory statements.

Expressing his anger, KTR said, "Union Minister Kishan Reddy is saying that 9 medical colleges have been approved for Telangana, another minister Mansuk Mandaviya is saying that not a single proposal has been received from Telangana for medical colleges, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is saying that only two proposals have been received."

He ridiculed the claims of Kishan Reddy, who KTR alleged, created "9 non-existent medical colleges" in Telangana. He said that among the three Union ministers, Kishan Reddy was a 'genius' in spreading lies.