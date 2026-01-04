Trainee ADOs visit handloom cluster

Bhoodan Pochampally: Seventeen trainee Assistant Development Officers (ADOs) from the Handlooms and Textiles Department visited Bhoodan Pochampally on Saturday at the Handloom Cooperative Society where they held discussions with officials and weavers.

On this occasion, District Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles A Srinivasa Rao explained the functioning and responsibilities of handloom cooperative societies, the work being provided to handloom weavers, and the employment opportunities created through these activities. He also briefed them on the special schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments for the welfare of handloom workers, including the Nethanna Bharosa and Thrift schemes.

He further explained the production process of Pochampally Ikat fabrics, their unique features, their international recognition, and the marketing methods adopted. Later, the trainees visited the Kalapunarvi handloom unit of Saini Bharat, where they observed all stages of the process, from yarn to finished fabric.