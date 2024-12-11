Training prog on carrot cultivation held

Nagarkurnool: A training programme on advanced management practices for carrot cultivation during the Rabi season was conducted for young farmers and Desi dealers at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Palem Agricultural Research Center, Nagarkurnool district.

DrAShankar, Horticultural Scientist, provided detailed insights into carrot cultivation, explaining the best practices from seed sowing to harvesting. He trained essential topics such as seed treatment, weed control, pest and disease management, and fertilizer application methods.

He emphasised that the soil and climate in Nagarkurnool district are ideal for carrot farming, enabling two crop cycles per year within a 90-day period. He encouraged farmers to adopt carrot cultivation for higher yields and increased net income.