Transfer, promotion of govt teachers soon: Edn Min Sabitha

Hyderabad: All set for the transfer and promotion of government teachers in the State, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday.

She said that the government has decided to commence the exercise of promoting the teachers and teacher transfers working in Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and for teachers from other government educational institutions.

The Minister added that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Education department has taken all measures to roll out teacher transfers and promotions.

The Minister informed that regarding the transfer of teachers working in the Model Schools, the officials were instructed to frame guidelines and modalities as per the new zonal and multi-zonal system. On the teacher transfers and promotions of other teachers, the Sabitha said there were some legal hurdles and the State government has sought legal advice.

Meanwhile, the she instructed officials to arrange all the books required for students preparing for competitive exams in all the State-run libraries. For the convenience of government job aspirants, the district libraries would be open from 8 am to 9 pm, while the department libraries would be open from 8 am to 11 am, and 3 pm to 7 pm, she said. The Education Minister also launched 42 different competitive exams preparation books published by Telugu Akademi.