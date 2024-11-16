Transform Anganwadi Centers into Hubs of Quality Nutrition and Education: Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool : Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized the need to make Anganwadi centers role models of quality nutrition and disciplined education. He urged CDPOs and Anganwadi teachers to work diligently to transform these centers into exemplary institutions.

On Saturday, the Collector, along with District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, conducted a surprise inspection of the 5th Anganwadi Center in Bijinapally. During the visit, the Collector reviewed records, meal registers, timetables, and menus, personally inspected the quality of food and eggs provided, and monitored the attendance of pre-school children.

He also checked the height and weight of the children and discussed growth monitoring reports with the CDPO. The Collector instructed CDPOs to regularly supervise Anganwadi centers, track the education and growth of children, and submit detailed reports.

The Collector emphasized the importance of ensuring the supply of high-quality eggs and suggested Anganwadi teachers introduce children to rhymes and word recognition using visual aids and toys.

Accompanying the Collector were Nagarkurnool DSP Burri Srinivasulu, Bijinapally CDPO Sangeetha, Anganwadi Supervisor Malleshwari, and other mandal-level officials.



























