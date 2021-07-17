Transgender leaders meet Telangana Government officials

Hyderabad: Leaders of the transgender and Hijra communities of Hyderabad met State government officials during a meeting organised by the collaborative efforts of the Montfort Social Institute (MSI), the Human Rights Law Network and the Trans Equality Society(TES). The meeting was held with an aim of creating a platform for dialogue and interaction between the communities and the government.

Special Secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department, D Divya, Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and DCP Anasuya of Cyberabad Commissionerate, along with nayaks and gurus from the Hijra community and several trans activists met here, on Friday. On this occasion, Bro Varghese Theckanath, Director of MSI said, "In our years of work amongst vulnerable communities in the city we have come to interact with the Trans community and have understood them to be the most vulnerable of the vulnerable. While MSI has slowly started programmes with the Trans community, this meeting is a welcome space for learning for all of us in an effort to work together in the community's journey of self-empowerment."

The meeting was indeed a space for learning and sharing talks by Hijra and Trans activists representing various sections and points of views. These included sessions on the culture and lived experiences of the Hijra community, the issues faced by Trans men, alternative livelihood options for the communities and issues in healthcare. A significant aspect of the event was the raising of issues faced by the communities with the officials present by community leaders themselves.

As Rachana Mudraboyina, Trans activist said, "Only Hijras can truly speak on issues faced by Hijras." She further said that they will never deny that they are Hijras. The nayaks, leaders of Hyderabad's Hijra community, requested greater sensitivity on the part of government officials and police to the needs of their community members, particularly during interactions in public and government spaces.

Raagini Bakashji, a nayak of the Hijra community said, "This meeting is of great help to us, now we have a chance to directly voice out our issues with the government."­