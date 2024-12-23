Transgenders to Begin Traffic Assistant Duties in Hyderabad from Tomorrow

39 transgender individuals appointed as Traffic Assistants in Hyderabad will officially commence their duties tomorrow. This progressive step aims to integrate the transgender community into mainstream professions and enhance inclusivity in public services.

The announcement came following a demonstration program at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) on Sunday, where the newly inducted Traffic Assistants showcased their training in the presence of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.

The Traffic Assistants will be deployed at various junctions across the city, assisting in managing vehicular movement, ensuring road safety, and addressing traffic issues. Their inclusion in the workforce marks a significant milestone in promoting equality and providing opportunities to marginalized communities.

Commissioner C.V. Anand expressed his appreciation for the dedication shown by the transgender recruits. "This initiative reflects our commitment to building an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and excel," he stated.

The program has garnered widespread praise, with citizens and activists applauding the Hyderabad Police for taking a bold step toward inclusivity. The transgender Traffic Assistants have undergone rigorous training to equip them for their roles, and their involvement is expected to bring positive changes to traffic management in the city.

The deployment of transgender Traffic Assistants is a first for Hyderabad and sets a precedent for other cities to follow. It underscores the city’s progressive approach to equality and diversity, paving the way for greater acceptance and integration of marginalized communities.