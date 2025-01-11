Transport dept slaps 150 cases on pvt bus operators in State

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport department booked over 150 cases against private bus operators for charging high fares and violating rules. The Transport Commissioner, Surendra Mohan issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against private travel buses violating rules while transporting passengers during the Sankranti festival rush.

He stated that cases will be registered against buses that violate permit regulations or charge fares exceeding the prescribed norms, with legal action to follow.

He also mentioned that district transport department officials have been directed to conduct special inspections of private travel buses and take necessary action, including filing cases against violators. He informed that till now 150 cases booked on CC buses so far.

Furthermore, the Transport Commissioner emphasised that private buses must be operated only by experienced drivers, and a passenger list must be maintained with the respective attendant. He also warned that all regulations pertaining to contract carriage buses must be strictly followed, failing which the vehicles will be seized.