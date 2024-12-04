Tremors felt in Khammam district

Khammam: Tremors were felt in erstwhile Khammam district following a mild earthquake. It was happened four seconds on Wednesday morning between 7.27 am to 7.30am.

The residents in some towns heard rumbling sounds under the earth during the hours. The people came ran out of their houses on the road.

There was no damage of any kind in both the towns and the magnitude of the earthquake was not known yet.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Khammam, Hyderabad , Karimnagar Mulugu and some districts of Telangana at 7:26 AM today: National Center for Seismology











