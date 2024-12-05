Tremors in city after earthquake jolts TG

Hyderabad: Residents in several districts in Telangana including in the capital city woke up with a shock on Wednesday morning as tremors were felt because an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck Mulugu district at 7.27 am.

Tremors were felt in places including Parakal, Nadikuda, Regonda, Mogullapalli, and Shayampet. The quake lasted for about seven to ten seconds, with villagers expressing shock at the rare occurrence. In Royyuru village of Eturnagaram mandal, the wall of a thatched house collapsed due to the tremors, highlighting the quake's impact. Panicked villagers came out of their houses

The scientists said that the intensity of today’s earthquake was moderate. India is divided into four seismic zones including Zone-II, Zone-III, Zone-IV and Zone-V, which indicates varying risk of earthquakes. The Telangana predominantly falls under Zone II, making it a region with low seismic activity. However, certain eastern areas, including Mulugu come under Zone-III.

A video of the Sammakka Saralamma Temple surfaced on social media platforms showing two persons in shock as they felt tremors around the shrine. One of the social media user said that a ravaging tornado uprooted over one lakh trees across 500 acres of land in Mulugu during September first week and today an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude occurs in the same place. What kind of coincidence this can be, questioned the user. According to the experts, for the first time after 20 years, an earthquake of this magnitude occurred in the Godavari River basin on Wednesday.

Tremors were also felt in the Hyderabad city as the residents who were making their children get ready for going to schools felt the tremors and rushed out of their homes. Rajesh, a private employee said that after leaving his kids on the school bus, while he was having a cup of tea, he felt the tremors.

The denizens expressed their views on the social media platform X. A user Praneeth said, “Felt an earthquake around 7.28 am here in Hyderabad. Am I the only one? I did not see any reports of earthquakes in our area. I felt the shake though.”