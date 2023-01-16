Tribal man electrocuted in Rajanna-Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: An unfortunate incident, a man was electrocuted when he accidentally step his foot on a electric trap set for wild animals. This incident took place in Dasaranaik thanda of Rudrangi mandal on Sunday night.



The villagers said that the tribla man identified as Guguloth Mangya Naik(45) went to a nearby forest to search for his missing goats. He was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electric wire arranged by hunters to trap wild animals.

He was found dead when other family members were searching for him around 10 pm. He is survived by two daughters and a son.