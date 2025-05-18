Tributes Paid to Late ASI Sammadh by Jogulamba Gadwal Police; Department Mourns Irreparable Loss

Gadwal: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sammadh, who had been undergoing treatment following a road accident last month, has tragically passed away this morning while receiving medical care in a Hyderabad hospital. In accordance with the orders of Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, heartfelt tributes were paid to the late officer.

Manopad ASI Anjaiah, along with his team, visited the residence of the deceased in Manopad mandal headquarters. With deep respect and sorrow, floral tributes were offered to ASI Sammadh's mortal remains, and condolences were extended to his grieving family.

Speaking on the occasion, ASI Anjaiah expressed that the demise of ASI Sammadh was an irreplaceable loss not only to the police department but also to his family and the entire district police force. He highlighted the dedicated and commendable service rendered by ASI Sammadh for over 35 years in the department, stating that such a committed officer would be remembered for his discipline and loyalty.

To support the bereaved family in their time of grief, ASI Anjaiah handed over an amount of Rs. 20,000 towards funeral expenses. He assured the family that the police department stands with them in all possible ways during this difficult time and will continue to provide necessary support.

The police fraternity of Jogulamba Gadwal paid homage to a devoted officer, acknowledging his long-standing service and dedication to duty, marking his passing as a profound loss to the law enforcement community.