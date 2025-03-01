Tributes Paid to Madiga Martyrs in Aiza; Demand for 11% Reservation Continues

Jogulamba Gadwal District, Aiza Mandal: A solemn tribute was paid to the martyrs of the ABCD Categorization Movement at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Aiza Mandal under the guidance of MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi) founder Mandakrishna Madiga. The Aiza Mandal MRPS organized the event, where floral tributes were offered to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the ABCD Categorization Movement.

Honoring the Martyrs' Sacrifices

Speaking at the event, MRPS District Senior Leader Anjaneyulu Madiga emphasized the unparalleled sacrifices made by the martyrs in their relentless fight for reservations and self-respect. He urged the Telangana government to recognize the sacrifices of MRPS martyrs just as it had acknowledged the martyrs of the Telangana movement.

Anjaneyulu Madiga called upon Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to grant 11% reservations to SC Madiga sub-caste communities, demonstrating the government's commitment to their upliftment. He stressed that the ABCD Categorization Movement will continue until justice is served.

Leaders and Participants

Several MRPS leaders and community representatives participated in the event, including:

Senior Dandora Leader Pulikal Prabhakar

Dr. Raju

PET Subbanna

Boggula Prakasham

R&B Krishnapher

Chagadona Thimmanna

Budaga Jangala District President Ashwa Mareppa

Jammanna, Raju, Driver Krishna, Balli Prasad, Bheemanna

Municipal Staff Members Anjaneyulu and Naresh

Dappu Folk Artists Mahesh, Prabhudas, Anand, Anand Raju, and Chanti

The gathering reinforced the unity and determination of the Madiga community in their pursuit of justice and equal rights.