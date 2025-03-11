Tributes Paid to Mahaveer Sambhaji Maharaj on His Death Anniversary in Aija

Aija: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aija town unit organized a grand event to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahaveer Sambhaji Maharaj. Under the leadership of BJP town president Kampati Bhagat Reddy, party members and supporters paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sambhaji Maharaj in honor of his bravery and sacrifice.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat Reddy emphasized the valiant life of Mahaveer Sambhaji Maharaj and urged the youth to draw inspiration from his courage and unwavering commitment to his faith. He stated, "Live like Chhatrapati Shivaji, die like Mahaveer Sambhaji." He praised Sambhaji’s supreme sacrifice, highlighting that he refused to convert to another religion despite immense torture and instead chose to embrace a heroic martyrdom. He stressed that Sambhaji Maharaj's life is an inspiration for today's generation, and his legacy should be remembered forever.

The Legendary Life of Mahaveer Sambhaji Maharaj

Mahaveer Sambhaji Maharaj was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire and the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. More than just a king, Sambhaji was a fearless warrior, a scholar, a writer, and a visionary strategist. Throughout his lifetime, he fought 120 battles and emerged victorious in all of them, significantly strengthening the Maratha Empire.

Born on May 14, 1657, in Purandar Fort, Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Maharani Saibai and was raised under the guidance of his grandmother, Rajmata Jijabai. From a young age, he mastered multiple languages and displayed exceptional administrative and military skills. His leadership played a crucial role in resisting the Mughal invasions in South India.

Sambhaji Maharaj's Heroic Martyrdom

When Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb sought to conquer the Maratha Empire, Sambhaji Maharaj fearlessly fought against the Mughals. His resistance led to numerous victories over Aurangzeb’s army. However, in 1689, he was captured by the Mughals and subjected to extreme torture. Despite immense suffering, he refused to renounce his faith and instead embraced a heroic death, solidifying his place in Indian history as a symbol of resistance and valor.

Grand Commemoration in Aija

The commemoration event saw a large turnout of BJP leaders, party workers, and devoted followers of Sambhaji Maharaj. Prominent attendees included Nagaraju, Narasimhulu, Madhu, Lakshmachari, Raghavendra Chari, Praveen, Veeresh, Goud, Raghu, Parashuramudu, Anji, and several other loyal admirers of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Speaking at the event, Kampati Bhagat Reddy remarked, "Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery, sacrifice, and service to Hindu Dharma must be remembered by every Indian. His life story should be included in academic curriculums to inspire future generations."

The event concluded with slogans praising Mahaveer Sambhaji Maharaj, as attendees pledged to uphold his ideals and honor his legacy. The commemoration in Aija town was a patriotic and emotional tribute, reminding everyone of the supreme sacrifices made by warriors like Sambhaji Maharaj for the country’s freedom and culture.