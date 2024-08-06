Tributes Paid to Telangana Ideologue Prof. Jayashankar on 90th Birth Anniversary in Nagar Kurnool District Celebrate

Jayaprasad: On Tuesday, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh paid tributes to Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar, the ideologue of Telangana, by garlanding his portrait at the Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate during the 90th birth anniversary celebrations.



MLC Damodar Reddy praised Prof. Jayashankar for his significant role in advancing the Telangana ideology. He recalled how Prof. Jayashankar inspired people, particularly students and youth, to actively participate in both the 1969 and later phases of the Telangana movement.

District Collector Santosh highlighted Prof. Jayashankar’s relentless efforts to awaken and mobilize the public towards achieving statehood for Telangana. He mentioned that the government is officially organizing these birth anniversary celebrations to honor his contributions and emphasized the need for collective efforts across all sectors to realize his dreams.

Various community leaders and district officials also participated in the celebrations, lauding the services and legacy of Prof. Jayashankar.