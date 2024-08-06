Live
- Mandaviya tells officials to speed up job-linked incentive scheme
- India sees surge in immunisation coverage, Lakshadweep, J&K lead: Centre
- Kangana visits flood hit village in Himachal, says people not getting govt help
- DRDO scientists develop PBAT-based biodegradable packaging
- RBI may not change repo rate owing to food inflation
- Rajasthan Congress MLA now suspended for six months, proceedings adjourned sine die
- Exercise or extra fries? Study debunks the brain's long time dilemma
- Auto driver murdered in Gurugram over suspected love affair, accused held
- Coal India, GAIL ink pact to set up plant for converting coal to synthetic natural gas
- 'Hindus are very afraid', Bangladesh ISKCON Gen Secy seek's India's help amid unrest
Just In
Tributes Paid to Telangana Ideologue Prof. Jayashankar on 90th Birth Anniversary in Nagar Kurnool District Celebrate
MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh paid tributes to Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar, the ideologue of Telangana
Jayaprasad: On Tuesday, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh paid tributes to Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar, the ideologue of Telangana, by garlanding his portrait at the Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate during the 90th birth anniversary celebrations.
MLC Damodar Reddy praised Prof. Jayashankar for his significant role in advancing the Telangana ideology. He recalled how Prof. Jayashankar inspired people, particularly students and youth, to actively participate in both the 1969 and later phases of the Telangana movement.
District Collector Santosh highlighted Prof. Jayashankar’s relentless efforts to awaken and mobilize the public towards achieving statehood for Telangana. He mentioned that the government is officially organizing these birth anniversary celebrations to honor his contributions and emphasized the need for collective efforts across all sectors to realize his dreams.
Various community leaders and district officials also participated in the celebrations, lauding the services and legacy of Prof. Jayashankar.