Tributes poured for former minister Narasinga Rao in Secunderabad

A program was held in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency to honor the late D. Narasinga Rao, a former minister and tributes were paid.

The event took place in Ward-04, Picket, Laxminagar. Participants paid their respects by garlanding his statue. Among those who attended were contested MLA Ganesh Sanjeeva Rao, Suresh, Ashok, Nandu, Bikshapati, Vishnu, and many others.