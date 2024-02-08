  • Menu
Tributes poured for former minister Narasinga Rao in Secunderabad

Tributes poured for former minister Narasinga Rao in Secunderabad
A program was held in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency to honor the late D. Narasinga Rao, a former minister and tributes were paid.

The event took place in Ward-04, Picket, Laxminagar. Participants paid their respects by garlanding his statue. Among those who attended were contested MLA Ganesh Sanjeeva Rao, Suresh, Ashok, Nandu, Bikshapati, Vishnu, and many others.

