Live
- Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr
- Suspense continues over the Congress’ RS candidate in Rajasthan
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
Just In
Tributes poured for former minister Narasinga Rao in Secunderabad
Highlights
A program was held in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency to honor the late D. Narasinga Rao, a former minister and tributes were paid.
A program was held in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency to honor the late D. Narasinga Rao, a former minister and tributes were paid.
The event took place in Ward-04, Picket, Laxminagar. Participants paid their respects by garlanding his statue. Among those who attended were contested MLA Ganesh Sanjeeva Rao, Suresh, Ashok, Nandu, Bikshapati, Vishnu, and many others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS