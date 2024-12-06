Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Gongalla Ranjith Kumar Calls for Continued Fight for Equality

Gadwal: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a beacon of hope for marginalized communities, Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, Chairman of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, paid rich tributes at the district office.

Speaking on the occasion, he hailed Dr. Ambedkar as a visionary who illuminated the lives of the underprivileged and fought for economic, political, and social equality. He emphasized that Dr. Ambedkar bestowed numerous rights upon all citizens, especially women and marginalized communities, and gifted the powerful tool of voting to the people of India.

"We must follow in the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar and strive for the establishment of Bahujan empowerment in the coming days," he said, urging everyone to walk the path shown by the great leader.

The event was attended by Convener Buchibabu and Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee members, including Balram Naidu, Rangaswami, Venkat Ramulu, Dayakar, Anji, and Doddanna, among others.

The gathering reflected on Dr. Ambedkar’s lasting legacy and reaffirmed their commitment to working for the welfare of marginalized communities.