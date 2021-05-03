TRS bags Achampet municipal seat

The TRS party is on a winning spree, bagging several seats in the municipal election. The ruling party which was already leading in Siddipet has also bagged Achampet municipal seat. Of the total 20 divisions, TRS bagged 13 seats followed by Congress with three seats and BJP with one.



TRS wins in 19 divisions in Siddipet municipal election



The TRS party won in 19 divisions out of the total 21 wards of Siddipet municipality in the election results declared today.



The remaining two seats were bagged by BJP and an independent candidate. The counting of votes for 43 divisions of Siddipet municipality began at 8 am at Indur Engineering College adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.



The complete result of Siddipet municipal election will be announced soon.

