Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TRS bags Jadcherla, Kothur municipal seats

TRS bags Jadcherla, Kothur municipal seats
x

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Highlights

The ruling TRS party won a victory in Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities, defeating Congress and BJP

The ruling TRS party won a victory in Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities, defeating Congress and BJP. So far, counting of votes completed in 19 wards, of which 16 wards were bagged by TRS. A total of 27 wards are present.

Meanwhile, the TRS party also won in Kothur municipality of Rangareddy district. Of the total 19 wards, the pink party attained 7 seats and the remaining seats were bagged by the Congress party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X