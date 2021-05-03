TRS bags Jadcherla, Kothur municipal seats

The ruling TRS party won a victory in Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities, defeating Congress and BJP. So far, counting of votes completed in 19 wards, of which 16 wards were bagged by TRS. A total of 27 wards are present.



Meanwhile, the TRS party also won in Kothur municipality of Rangareddy district. Of the total 19 wards, the pink party attained 7 seats and the remaining seats were bagged by the Congress party.

