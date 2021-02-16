TRS believes in deeds, not in words: Minister Vemula

Nizamabad:R&B and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao don't believe in words but in deeds and fulfil his promises to the people.

On Monday, he inaugurated several development projects undertaken with Rs 1 crore in Balkonda constituency and Bheemgal Municipality of Nizamabad district. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Prashanth Reddy said that the people of Bheemgal believed in TRS and elected TRS candidates in all the 12 wards in the municipality, hence they have the responsibility to fulfill the promises given to them.

He assured of sanctioning 100-bed hospital soon, a promise given during Assembly elections. Stating that politics means serving people, he said that their politics should be to improve villages and benefit farmers. Informing that there are still three more years before the next elections, he said one should strive to develop beyond parties and without criticising others.

Later, the Minister participated in the official Jayanti function of Sevalal Maharaj.