TRS, BJP cheating people, charges Congress

Mahabubanagar: Devarkadra constituency Congress Incharge G Madhusudhan Reddy slammed both the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government at the State and alleged that both the parties are playing blame game politics to fool the public.



While speaking at a programme in Devarkadra on Saturday, GMR said both the TRS and BJP parties are one and the same and added that they are playing dramas just to appease the farmers and fooling the general public for their political gain.

G Madhusudhan Reddy particularly spewing fire at the TRS party said that the party has become a laughing stock among the public as it is shamefully conducting protest in the name of anti-farmers' laws brought by the Central government after a year. While all these years the TRS party helped the BJP supporting it in the parliament in passing various bills and now it is enacting fake dramas blaming the BJP government's in action with regard to paddy procurement and shedding crocodile tears, as if it is the only party in the country which is fighting for their rights. "The TRS is a ruling party and it should behave responsibly and must take steps to protect the farmers' interests in the State. Instead it is acting as an opposition party and resorting to dharnas and protests causing inconvenience to the public. They said that they will bend the necks of BJP while staying in power, but what we are witnessing is that the government had lost its sense with the defeat in the Huzurabad bypoll and shamefully behaving irresponsible by holding protest, which is against the constitution," said G Madhusudhan Reddy.

Madhusudhan Reddy alleged that KCR, who went to Delhi recently and made internal compromises with Central BJP leaders and as per that understanding the TRS party had made a new move to highlight the BJP party in the state as the major opposition. He also said that TRS had hatched a plan to completely stop the growth of Congress party in the State.

"I can clearly see a motive behind TRS targeting the BJP and that the TRS had hatched a scheme to let the people know that TRS and the BJP were two parties in the state," said GMR.

The Devarkadra constituency incharge questioned the double standards played by the police officials. He said if the opposition parties conducted the dharnas and protests, the police would have arrested them and put them in jails. When the ruling TRS government is blocking the roads and causing in convenience to the public, the police are standing as mute spectators guarding the ruling party leaders. GMR said that with the directions of AICC, the Congress party will also take up the awareness programmes by conducting padayatras from November 14 onwards in each and every village to expose the double standards and hidden dramas being played by the TRS and BJP parties.