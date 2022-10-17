TRS, BJP engage in war of words at HMTV Dasha Disha programme

Narayanpur (Munugodu): War of words between TRS and BJP on development of Munugudu constituency dominated the Dasha- Dasha programme organised by HMTV in Narayanpur on Monday.

Roads, hospitals, Podu lands, poor compensation to oustees of ongoing irrigation projects, employment, Rachakonda film city and other local issues were raised during the debate.

On behalf of ruling TRS party, former MLC, native of Naryanpur , Karne Prabhakar, Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janrdhan Reddy, former ZPTC Shiva Shankar , sarpanch Srihari, MPP Gutha Uma, ZPTC Bhanumathi explained how Munugodu was developed during TRS MLA Prabhakar Reddy's tenure between 2014 and 2018 and how it was neglected by MLA Rajgopal Reddy.

Former MLC Karne Prabhkar stated that paddy production in Narayanpur was increased through Mission Kakatiya and got safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha which eradicated fluoride issue in the constituency.

He informed that as many as 1.50 lakh acres are going to be cultivated once the ongoing reservoirs Cherlagudem and Krishna Rayapalli reservoirs are completed and added that ponds in Narayanpur will be filled through lift irrigation to be set up at Rachakonda.

He informed that Rajgopal's greed necessitated the bypoll . He expressed his concern over non releasing of funds to Telangana by BJP-led Central government, unfilled promise of Tribal University, unresolved issues that comes under 9th and 10 th schedule in State Reorganisation Act.

Former ZPTC Shiva Shankar in his address stated that majority of people in Narayanpur mandal belong to the weaving community. Life of the weaver community has become a burden due to cancellation of several schemes which helped them earlier. He expressed his anger over imposing of GST on yarn to be used in weaving of cloth.

BJP leaders Donuri Veera Reddy, Kasam Venkateshwarlu expressed the concern of tribes on podu lands in Narayanpur mandal and how Munugodu constituency was neglected by not providing funds to the constituency after opposition party leader Rajagopal Reddy won the election in 2018.

They demanded the state government to pay compensation to oustees of ongoing irrigation projects on par with what was paid to the Mallanna Sagar oustees.

Defending Rajagopal Reddy's resignation, BJP leaders stated that Rajgopal switched his loyalty to BJP and resigned his MLA post in the interest of constituency and refuted the false allegations leveled against him.

They informed that Naryanpur mandal has 3 wine and 250 belt shops.The saffron party leaders said that every thanda which was made the gram panchayat has belt shop but not the ration shop.

CPI leader Anjaiah stated that CPI served a lot to the poor people of the constituency and added that they are supporting TRS in the by-election to defeat the communal BJP.

BSP candidate Shankara Chary and party spokesperson Aruna Kongari explained the plight of tribals and oustees in the constituency and explained how neglected sections were pushed back in the constituency by upper class political leaders of all parties excluding BSP.

TDP leader Illaiah Yadav stated that Cherla Gudem reservoir foundation stone was laid before Kaleshwaram project and added that Kaleshwaram project was completed, whereas Cherla Gudem reservoir works are still going on. He explained how Munugodu was developed in the TDP tenure.

Congress leaders Murali in his address stated that there is no original BJP in Munugodu constituency and stated that Rajagopal shifted His loyalty to BJP for Rs 18,000 crore contracts.

On Behalf of TJS Sudda Reddy, YSR TP Raheem and people from youth and NGO organisations took part in Dasha Disha programme.