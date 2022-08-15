TRS, BJP failed to fulfil promises, says TPCC chief Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday came down heavily on the TRS and BJP and alleged that the two parties had joined hands with each other in order to cheat the voters of Munugodu Assembly constituency in the upcoming by-elections. He said the leaders of the two parties were indulging in personal abuse in order to gain political mileage and said that the BJP had not fulfilled any of its poll promises so far.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth Reddy said Narendra Modi, who promised to credit Rs 15 lakh of black money into the bank accounts of every citizen of the country, failed to fulfil his promise. He also said Modi, who promised to provide two crore jobs to the unemployed youth of the country every year, miserably failed to provide them even after eight years of his rule and added said that he did not take any steps to prevent the growing unemployment in the country besides steps to control the increasing fuel prices.

Citing the question raised by him in Parliament over the number of jobs provided by the Central government, he said the Centre had said that as against 22 crore applicants, it could only provide jobs to seven lakh unemployed youth in the last eight years. Reddy said Modi had also failed to double the income of the farmers of the country. He said the problems of the people of Munugodu Assembly constituency would be fulfilled if the BJP government released Rs 5,000 crore to it.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth said that the former was also planning to cheat the people of Munugodu and added that the CM, who did not fulfil the promises made to the people like Double Bedroom and one a job a house programme, has no right to seek the votes from the voters of Munugodu. Revanth made it clear that the Congress party has the right to question the TRS and BJP on behalf of the people of the State and Munugodu. He called upon the party leaders and cadres to fight against the failed promises of KCR and the BJP. He also urged them to expose the TRS and the BJP in the court of the people and said that the Congress would join hands with the Communists and TJS parties to fight against the TRS and the BJP. He urged the people of Munugodu to teach befitting lessons to the TRS and the BJP by ensuring their defeat in the Munugodu by-elections.