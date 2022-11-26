TRS & BJP govts will go in next polls for failing to keep their promises: Shabbir

Hyderabad: Accusing the TRS Government in Telangana and BJP at the Centre of neglecting the farmers, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir assured the farmers that Congress would continue its fight for their rights.

Speaking after launching the Rythu Rachabanda programme in Narsanapalli Patha Rajampet in Kamareddy district on Friday, Shabbir Ali said the TRS Government has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the farmers. He said the promise of crop loan waiver up to Rs. 1 lakh was yet to be fulfilled. Consequently, the banks were withholding the amounts paid to the farmers for their produce to recover their dues. He said the financial assistance being extended by the State Government in the name of Rythu Bandhu was not sufficient to meet the rising input cost. He said it was due to the negligence of the TRS Government that not a single farmer from Telangana got any crop insurance and lakhs of farmers were facing problems due to the Dharani portal.

The Congress leader also condemned the BJP Government at the Centre for neglecting the farmers. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the farmers' income by the year 2022. Instead, he said the wrong policies of the BJP Government have pushed the entire farming sector into a crisis. He said both TRS and BJP governments were responsible for the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel which increased the input cost and decreased the profit margins of farmers.

The Congress leader assured that the Congress party would fulfil all the promises made in the Warangal Declaration which was unveiled by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6. The promises include an Rs. 2 lakh crop loan waiver in a single take and input assistance of Rs. 15,000 per acre per annum for all farmers, including the tenant farmers. He said Rs. 12,000 per annum would be given to the landless farm labourers who are registered with the NREGS. He said that the next Congress Govt would cancel the Dharani portal and establish a Farmers' Commission and also a Turmeric Board.

Shabbir Ali said that Modi Govt at the Centre first hit the common man through demonetisation and then started handing over all public assets to Adani and Ambani. Similarly, he said KCR focussed only on accumulating illegal wealth. He said a majority of valuable lands around Hyderabad were either purchased or encroached upon by KCR's relatives and friends. He said people would defeat TRS and BJP in the next elections to bring Congress back to power.

Membership and Insurance Cards were also distributed among the local Congress workers on the occasion.