TRS-BJP slugfest continues

The TRS and BJP leaders are at loggerheads over the freedom of expression in the State. While the BJP leaders have threatened to stop the shows of stand-up comedians, the TRS leaders have warned a YouTube journalist over the body shaming of Minister KT Rama Rao's son.

At a time when different State governments have banned the shows of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui for his derogatory remarks against Hindu gods, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has asked Munawar to have his shows in the State citing Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city.

Incensed over this, the BJP Telangana leaders, who strictly against having such shows in the State capital, have threatened to attack the stand-up comedian if he goes ahead with his programme. The Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has even given a call to party's youth wing to oppose the show. "Freedom of expression does not mean hurting people's sentiments and their faiths.

The stand-up comedian makes derogatory statements against Goddess Sita and this will not be tolerated by any Hindu. We are against such shows," said a BJP leader on the condition of anonymity. He further added that it was a conspiracy by the TRS leaders to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the State and project BJP as communal by bringing unwanted stand-up comedians.

On the other hand, the TRS leaders have also gone vocal against YouTuber Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna for his body shaming of Minister KTR's son. One of the TRS legislators Shakeel Ahmed said Mallanna would be cut into three pieces if he continued to target KTR and his family members. Now the questions are being raised among people on how the leaders from both the political parties would justify their arguments on freedom of expression.