TRS, BJP spar over historical date

Hyderabad: On September 17, 1948 the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhai Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. After 75 years, this day was officially celebrated by the Union and State Governments though under different names.

As anticipated, it has become a battleground for the Pink and Saffron parties to launch political attacks against each other with TRS calling it as Integration Day, the BJP as Liberation Day.

In his public address on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao focussed on remembering the long fight to achieve Telangana statehood and said that communal forces were on the rise in the country and the state.

In an obvious reference to the BJP, he said, "They are planting thorns between social relations for their narrow interests. The fires of hatred are burning and fuelled by venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified."

He said, "If this religious animosity continues to rise, it will only undermine the very existence of our states and the Indian Union. We need to put an end to selfish political motives whose purpose has been to distort the significance of September 17, which stands as a symbol of our unity in our collective memory." He said people need to be alert as communal forces were spreading hatred in society. it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

Forces which have no connection with the historical events of September 17 are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics, he claimed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a public meeting a little earlier, credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad and took a swipe at those who had "turned back" on celebrating the day due to vote-bank politics and the "fear" of Razakars. Without naming TRS, he said that many parties that came to power promising to observe the Hyderabad Liberation Day forgot their promise later, fearing the Razakars.

He said when Modi decided to celebrate the day, everyone followed suit. "They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they are still afraid. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart. Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago," Shah added.

He further said the intention to celebrate the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' is to take the story of struggle for liberation to the young generation. He said research should be carried out in universities on the liberation struggle.

Shah paid tributes to Komram Bheem, Ramji Gond, Swami Ramanand Tirtha, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, M Chenna Reddy and many others who fought for freedom.

On the other hand, KCR while listing out the development and "inclusive growth" of Telangana also remembered the state's icons such as Komaram Bheem, Doddi Komaraiah, Ravi Narayan Reddy and others.