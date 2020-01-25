TRS candidate BS Keshav elected as Gadwal civic chief

Gadwal: BS Keshav of the TRS has been elected as the municipal chairperson of Gadwal municipality on Saturday. Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan congratulated the new chairman on his unanimous election.



Before the elections, Gadwal MLA had announced BS Keshav's name for the municipal chairperson's post. With Keshav winning with a big majority from ward 28, his election as the chairperson was also confirmed.

Of the total 37 wards in Gadwal, TRS had bagged 19 wards, BJP won 10 wards, Congress 3, MIM one and independents 4.

The ruling party grabbed the chairman seat after winning majority seats and BS Keshav has been reinstated as the chairman of Gadwal municipality.