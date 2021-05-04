TRS candidate Nomula wins Sagar bypoll

Hyderabad: TRS State Senior Minority leader M K Badruddin celebrated party's victory with Home Minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali Sahab and MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy and exchanged sweets as a part of celebrations.

The TRS cadres started celebrating after witnessing the heartwarming victory of Nomula Bhagath in Nagarjunasagar by-poll and winning of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation(GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation, and five municipalities - Atchampet (Nagarkurnool district), Kothur (Ranga Reddy district), Siddipet (Siddipet district), Jadcherla (Mahabubnagar district), and Nakrekal (Nalgonda district).

Home Minister Mahmood Ali stated that, it's not just the victory of TRS party in Nagarjunasagar by-poll it is also the victory of Telangana people. People had given tremendous support towards development and blessed this victory irrespective of many hurdles, the Home Minister added.