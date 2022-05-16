TRS demands apology from Amit Shah on Art. 370

Hyderabad: The TRS party on Sunday alleged that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was spreading lies on the stand taken by the party on the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here at the TRSLP office along with MLA M Anand, MLC Shambhipur Raju, Government whip B Suman showed a video in which party's leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao was supporting the decision of the government to abrogate Article 370. "Amit Shah, who told a blatant lie should immediately apologise and withdraw his comments. He talks about family rule in TRS. How his son is enjoying post in the BCCI. The BJP says something and does something. They said Modi will retire when he will be 75 but now they are changing their stand," said Suman.

The TRS leader questioned why the BJP should be given a chance. He said that the BJP had miserably failed when it got two terms at the Centre. He said that the Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay should not plead for power like a beggar but should plead Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get funds for the State.

He also took exception to the claims of the Union Minister that the Centre gave thousands of crores to Mission Bhagiratha and said that the Centre gave only Rs 50 crore to the project. "Both the national parties had nothing for Telangana. The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came here and did not utter a word about BJP and now Amit Shah comes and leaves without talking about Congress. This shows the conspiracies of these two national parties," said Suman. MLA M Anand said that the people in the BJP-ruled States were suffering and the BJP leaders want the same thing to happen even in Telangana. "While Amit Shah says padayatra was not to claim power, Bandi Sanjay pleads people to give power. Whose words should be believed," asked Anand.