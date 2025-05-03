Gadwal:"TRS Demands End to Operation Kagar, Calls for Peace in Dandakaranya".The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party Leader Nagardoddi Venkatramudu has strongly condemned the ongoing Operation Kagar conducted by the central government in the Dandakaranya region and has demanded that it be halted immediately.TRS leaders have expressed their solidarity with the tribal communities and Maoist sympathizers in the region, who they claim are facing severe repression under the pretext of counter-insurgency operations.

As part of this movement, TRS representatives announced their participation in the People's Peace Meeting scheduled to take place in Gadwal tomorrow. The party is urging intellectuals, democratic forces, and civil society organizations to come together and support this cause.

Over the past several years, military forces deployed under Operation Kagar have allegedly been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of tribal people in Dandakaranya. Civil rights activists, intellectuals, and peace advocates across the country have consistently appealed to the government to stop what they term as an "undeclared war" on India's indigenous communities.

TRS Party Chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), during a recent public gathering in Warangal on the 27th of last month, publicly voiced the concerns of the people. He declared that he would write an open letter to the central government demanding an end to Operation Kagar and calling for peace talks with Maoist groups. He emphasized the importance of considering the aspirations of tribals and respecting their struggle to protect natural resources.

According to TRS and several civil society organizations, the root cause of this conflict lies in the central government's alleged collaboration with multinational corporations to exploit the region’s forests, minerals, and other natural wealth. These groups argue that tribals are being forcibly displaced and labeled as insurgents to facilitate the entry of corporate interests.

Human rights organizations have also criticized the government’s use of military force, stating that the army, which should be guarding national borders, is instead being used against its own citizens in the forests of central India. They claim that the issue is not one of law and order, but a socio-economic and environmental injustice being perpetrated against tribal communities.

In light of these developments, TRS is calling on the central government to take immediate responsibility and stop the ongoing operation. The party believes that building trust with the tribal population, safeguarding their rights, and engaging in meaningful dialogue is the only sustainable path forward.

The TRS has appealed to all political parties, social activists, and public organizations to make tomorrow’s peace gathering in Gadwal a grand success.