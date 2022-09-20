TRS fails on promise of 2BHK to poor: Congress

Mahbubnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has miserably failed to implement his poll promise of providing double bedroom houses to all eligible poor in the state, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Janampally Anirudh Reddy while addressing a press meet here on Monday.

He alleged that the TRS party fooled the people of Telangana twice in 2014 and in 2018 by promising double bedroom houses. During both the tenures the TRS government failed to implement its promise.

Anirudh Reddy said that even though in some villages the double bedroom houses have been constructed, the government failed to allocate them to the poor. He demanded that if not double bedrooms, the government should at least provide Rs 3 lakh for the construction of double bedroom houses to the poor homeless people on their own existing sites.

Reddy also reminded that the Chief Minister KCR and Finance Minister Harish Rao had announced in the State Assembly that Rs 3 lakh will be provided to all those poor who have their own site for construction of houses in their own villages. Even though 3 years have gone past for this announcement, the State government has not taken any measures to implement this promise of the Chief Minister.

"The Congress party is demanding the state government construct at least 3,000 double bedroom houses in each and every constituency and provide houses to all eligible persons. Or else, the party will hold agitations and fight with the government on behalf of the poor, until the government implements its promise," said the TPCC secretary.

Reminding about the recent heavy rains that collapsed their houses of the poor in the villages, Anirudh Reddy demanded the government that all such people who have lost their houses to natural calamities must be given priority in allocation of double bed rooms.

"Today, the poor who lost their houses due to rains are living under temporary tents, huts and even in bathrooms in the villages, but the state government is not opening its eyes to the plights of these people. On the other hand, the MLAs have built more than 4 houses each during their 8 years of rule in Telangana state," alleged TPCC secretary.

Earlier, District Congress president Obedulla Kotwal and Anirudh Reddy gave a representation to the district collector at the "Prajavani" programme in the district and urged him to ensure each and every eligible poor gets the double bedroom houses in the district.